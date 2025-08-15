Hot Dog! Meet Mickey Mouse at the Little League World Series

ESPN offers interactive experiences at the Little League World Series including ESPN x Disney merchandise giveaways and Mickey Mouse meet and greets.

The Little League World Series is now underway in Williamsport, PA, and fans of all ages will have the opportunity to receive exclusive ESPN x Disney merchandise as well as meeting Mickey Mouse himself!

What’s Happening:

The Little League World Series takes place in Williamsport, PA from August 13-24, 2025 and ESPN is offering interactive experiences for fans throughout the tournament.

Activities include exclusive giveaways such as ESPN x Little League Baseball Mickey Mouse pins and ESPN Sports Forever tattoos, an ESPN Sports Forever photo opportunity located at the back of the wall, and surprise meet-and-greets with ESPN talent, Mickey Mouse, and other special guests.

More About The Little League World Series:

The Little League Baseball World Series has been broadcast on ABC since 1963, making it the company’s longest-running consecutive league partnership.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2025 Little League Baseball World Series begins Wednesday, August 13, with eight hours of action starting at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will combine to broadcast all 38 games from August 13-24, culminating with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 24, at 3 p.m. on ABC.

More ESPN News: