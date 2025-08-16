Los Angeles Angels' Shortstop and First Baseman Visit The Disneyland Resort

Angels in the outfield? More like Angels on Main Street!

In a video shared by The Los Angeles Angels, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel took a day off the field and headed up the road to the Disneyland Resort for a day of fun!

What’s Happening:

Today, the Los Angeles Angels shared a video on their YouTube channel of Zach Neto (Angels Shortstop) and Nolan Schanuel (Angels First Baseman) spending a day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The duo kicked the day off strong by fueling up on corndogs from the Little Red Wagon, then went off to ride some iconic attractions like Space Mountain, The Matterhorn, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

To round off the day, they went on the wildest ride in the wilderness, Big Thunder Mountain, Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance, and ended on a relaxing note with It’s A Small World.

Check out the video here:

About the Los Angeles Angels and Disney:

The Walt Disney Company (through Disney Sports Enterprises) officially took control of the Angels in 1996, rebranding them as the Anaheim Angels in 1997 to align with Disneyland and Orange County tourism. Disney later sold the team in 2003.

While Disney owned the Angels, ESPN frequently spotlighted the team, and there were cross-promotions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Angels tickets were sometimes bundled with Disney Park promotions, especially for tourists visiting Anaheim.

Angel Stadium is only about 3 miles from Disneyland, and during Disney’s ownership, marketing often pitched Anaheim as a dual destination: “Catch a game, then head to the Happiest Place on Earth."

