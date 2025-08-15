Lock, Shock and Barrel Adorn a Exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash Button Set for Disneyland Magic Key Holders
Pick your set up underneath Silly Symphony Swings during every Oogie Boogie Bash event night.
Disneyland Magic Key holders who were lucky enough to snag tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash can pick up a commemorative button set when attending the event.
What’s Happening:
- The first Oogie Boogie Bash event at Disney California Adventure is set to take place in just two days on Sunday, August 17th.
- Magic Key holders who managed to get tickets have a little extra something to look forward to, with the chance to pick up a commemorative button set featuring Lock, Shock, and Barrel from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- When picking up their patch under Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure, Magic Key holders can also enjoy a special photo backdrop.
- This special opportunity will be available during Oogie Boogie Bash event hours, from 6:00-11:00 p.m.
More Spooky Details on This Year’s Oogie Boogie Bash:
- More details about all of the returning favorites for this year’s event were revealed earlier this week – including some excellent new merchandise.
- Among the returning favorites this year are the Frightfully Fun Parade, Villain’s Grove at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and of course, plenty of treat trails.
- Syndrome from The Incredibles is joining the lineup of villains at this year’s event, where guests will be able to discover 12 different treat trails.
- Oogie Boogie Bash runs on select nights this Halloween season through October 31st.
- Be sure to peruse our Oogie Boogie Bash tag for all our coverage from previous years’ events.
