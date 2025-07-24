Magic Key Holders Celebrate Disneyland's 70th with an Exclusive New Tote Bag

Where to find this retro collectible at the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort is celebrating happy, one tote bag at a time, for its dedicated Magic Key holders!

What’s Happening:

Starting August 13, Magic Key holders can get their hands on an exclusive tote bag celebrating the Disneyland Resort's momentous 70th Anniversary!

This special collectible features vibrant artwork commemorating seven decades of magic with characters representing the various lands of Disneyland.

The tote bag for Magic Key holders will be available at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard at Disney California Adventure

Magic Key holders must join a virtual queue via the Disneyland app to participate in the tote giveaway.

Magic Key holders with a Disney California Adventure Park or Disneyland Park reservation can join the 7:00 AM virtual queue for that day by navigating to the "Join Virtual Queue" module on the Disneyland App homepage and selecting the "Magic Key 70th Celebration Tote Event."

Participants will receive a push notification when their boarding group is called, indicating a return window to check in at the Hyperion Theater courtyard.

Virtual queues and boarding groups are limited and not guaranteed; joining the queue does not guarantee participation, and not all boarding groups may be called due to limited availability of the event.

The offer is limited to one virtual queue entry and one tote per Magic Key holder, who must be present and show a valid Magic Key pass for redemption. Both a park reservation and valid admission are required for park entry, and applicable Magic Key blockout dates apply.

Enjoy Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary:

New Attractions & Tours: Experience Walt Disney: A Magical Life featuring an Audio-Animatronic Walt, and embark on A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour through Disneyland Park.

Exciting Entertainment: Enjoy The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade with beloved characters, see Tapestry of Happiness projection show on "it's a small world," and witness the return of the Paint the Night Parade, along with new versions of World of Color Happiness! and Wondrous Journeys fireworks.

Special Merchandise & Food: Discover a wide array of 70th-anniversary themed merchandise and indulge in new and nostalgic food and beverage options throughout the resort.

Resort-Wide Decor: The parks and hotels are decked out with vibrant 70th-anniversary decorations.

New Theme Song: Celebrate to the upbeat new theme song Celebrate Happy by the Jonas Brothers.



