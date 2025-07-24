Magic Key Holders Celebrate Disneyland's 70th with an Exclusive New Tote Bag
Disneyland Resort is celebrating happy, one tote bag at a time, for its dedicated Magic Key holders!
What’s Happening:
- Starting August 13, Magic Key holders can get their hands on an exclusive tote bag celebrating the Disneyland Resort's momentous 70th Anniversary!
- This special collectible features vibrant artwork commemorating seven decades of magic with characters representing the various lands of Disneyland.
- The tote bag for Magic Key holders will be available at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard at Disney California Adventure Park from August 13 to August 18, 2025, daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with special hours on August 17 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
- Magic Key holders must join a virtual queue via the Disneyland app to participate in the tote giveaway.
- Magic Key holders with a Disney California Adventure Park or Disneyland Park reservation can join the 7:00 AM virtual queue for that day by navigating to the "Join Virtual Queue" module on the Disneyland App homepage and selecting the "Magic Key 70th Celebration Tote Event."
- Participants will receive a push notification when their boarding group is called, indicating a return window to check in at the Hyperion Theater courtyard.
- Virtual queues and boarding groups are limited and not guaranteed; joining the queue does not guarantee participation, and not all boarding groups may be called due to limited availability of the event.
- The offer is limited to one virtual queue entry and one tote per Magic Key holder, who must be present and show a valid Magic Key pass for redemption. Both a park reservation and valid admission are required for park entry, and applicable Magic Key blockout dates apply.
Enjoy Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary:
New Attractions & Tours: Experience Walt Disney: A Magical Life featuring an Audio-Animatronic Walt, and embark on A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour through Disneyland Park.
Exciting Entertainment: Enjoy The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade with beloved characters, see Tapestry of Happiness projection show on "it's a small world," and witness the return of the Paint the Night Parade, along with new versions of World of Color Happiness! and Wondrous Journeys fireworks.
Special Merchandise & Food: Discover a wide array of 70th-anniversary themed merchandise and indulge in new and nostalgic food and beverage options throughout the resort.
Resort-Wide Decor: The parks and hotels are decked out with vibrant 70th-anniversary decorations.
New Theme Song: Celebrate to the upbeat new theme song Celebrate Happy by the Jonas Brothers.
