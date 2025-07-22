Disneyland Launches New Halloween Guided Tour Featuring Villains, Haunted Mansion Holiday Access, and More

Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour offers eerie tales, Lightning Lane perks, and reserved viewing for Halloween Screams.

Disneyland is conjuring up a brand-new guided experience just in time for spooky season! Launching August 22nd, Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour will take guests on a two-hour haunted journey through both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. With stories of Disney Halloween history, exclusive perks, and a frightfully fun keepsake, this is a must-do for fans of all things villainous.

(Disney)

Here’s what you need to know about this eerie new offering:

Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour Highlights

  • Tour Launch Date: Begins August 22, 2025
  • Booking Opens: July 24, 2025 on Disneyland’s website and in the Disneyland app (subject to availability)
  • Price: $130 per guest (ages 3 and up)
  • Duration: Approximately 2 hours

What’s Included:

  • A guided walking tour through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park decorated for Halloween
  • Frightful tales of Halloween history and Disney lore
  • Lightning Lane entry to Haunted Mansion Holiday
  • Reserved viewing area for Halloween Screams, the nighttime spectacular
  • Photo op with the animatronic Witch from Snow White
  • A collectible keepsake pin exclusive to the tour

Reservations & Requirements:

  • Valid park admission and park reservation for Disneyland Park on the same day are required and not included in the price
  • Reservations strongly recommended and can be made up to 60 days in advance
  • Same-day bookings may be available up to 20 minutes before the tour start time
  • Guests must check in 15 minutes early at the Tour Gardens on Main Street, U.S.A.

Ages & Policies:

  • Guests under 14 must be accompanied by an adult (18+)
  • Children under 3 can join for free
  • 24-hour cancellation policy—full price forfeited for no-shows or late cancellations

Discounts:

  • Disney® Visa® Cardmembers receive 15% off when signed into MyDisney account and paying with their Disney Visa Card

Whether you're a fan of Disney villains, Halloween frights, or magical nighttime shows, Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour promises an unforgettable evening of wicked delights.

More Disneyland Halloween Time Fun:

