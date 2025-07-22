Disneyland Launches New Halloween Guided Tour Featuring Villains, Haunted Mansion Holiday Access, and More

Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour offers eerie tales, Lightning Lane perks, and reserved viewing for Halloween Screams.

Disneyland is conjuring up a brand-new guided experience just in time for spooky season! Launching August 22nd, Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour will take guests on a two-hour haunted journey through both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. With stories of Disney Halloween history, exclusive perks, and a frightfully fun keepsake, this is a must-do for fans of all things villainous.

Here’s what you need to know about this eerie new offering:

Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour Highlights

Tour Launch Date: Begins August 22, 2025

Begins August 22, 2025 Booking Opens: July 24, 2025 on Disneyland’s website

July 24, 2025 on Price: $130 per guest (ages 3 and up)

$130 per guest (ages 3 and up) Duration: Approximately 2 hours

What’s Included:

A guided walking tour through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park decorated for Halloween

Frightful tales of Halloween history and Disney lore

Lightning Lane entry to Haunted Mansion Holiday

Reserved viewing area for Halloween Screams , the nighttime spectacular

, the nighttime spectacular Photo op with the animatronic Witch from Snow White

A collectible keepsake pin exclusive to the tour

Reservations & Requirements:

Valid park admission and park reservation for Disneyland Park on the same day are required and not included in the price

Reservations strongly recommended and can be made up to 60 days in advance

Same-day bookings may be available up to 20 minutes before the tour start time

Guests must check in 15 minutes early at the Tour Gardens on Main Street, U.S.A.

Ages & Policies:

Guests under 14 must be accompanied by an adult (18+)

Children under 3 can join for free

24-hour cancellation policy—full price forfeited for no-shows or late cancellations

Discounts:

Disney® Visa® Cardmembers receive 15% off when signed into MyDisney account and paying with their Disney Visa Card

Whether you're a fan of Disney villains, Halloween frights, or magical nighttime shows, Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour promises an unforgettable evening of wicked delights.

More Disneyland Halloween Time Fun: