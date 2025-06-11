Haunted Mansion Holiday, Halloween Screams, and More Favorites Return to Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time 2025

Today we got lots of updates about this year’s Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort, and beyond all the new stuff heading to the Happiest Place On Earth during the spookiest season of 2025, there are also plenty of returning favorites as well!

What’s happening:

The beloved attraction overlay Haunted Mansion Holiday will be returning to Disneyland once again for Halloween Time, with presumably an all-new gingerbread house in the mansion’s ballroom scene.

The Halloween Screams nighttime spectacular is also returning to the skies over Disneyland.

Guests can also sign up for Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour– a two-hour experience that will take them to the creepiest corners of Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom. It also includes Lightning Lane access for a select attraction (hmm… I wonder which one it would be) and reserved viewing for Halloween Screams.

Over at Disney California Adventure, Haul-O-Ween is returning to Cars Land for the season, and bringing with it the frightfully fun attraction overlays Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween.

And don’t forget to visit Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!, which transforms into Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark (complete with its own musical track) in the evenings.

Over at Plaza de la Familia, guests can enjoy the fan-favorite Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate the Music World of Coco! live performance plus the usual themed decor and delectables.

At the Downtown Disney District and throughout Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks, guests can participate in Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt, seeking out orange gourds decorated with familiar Disney iconography.

What they’re saying:

Disney Parks Blog: “Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will take place Aug. 22 through Oct. 31, 2025. So much iconic Halloween magic is on its way back, as quintessential fall sights, sounds and flavors take over the resort. Signature decoration elements — ambient orange lighting, bunting, leaves, and of course, more pumpkins than anyone could count — will once again materialize."

My Thoughts:

Halloween Time is far and away my favorite season at Disneyland Resort (with the Christmastime / New Year’s holiday season being a close second), so I can’t wait to celebrate the arrival of fall and the kickoff of this year’s spooky festivities with all my favorite Disney friends at the Happiest Place On Earth.

