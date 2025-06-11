Mickey and Minnie to Get New Disneyland 70th Celebration Inspired Halloween Costumes This Year
The tradition continues, this time with a take on Mickey and Minnie’s costumes for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.
As has become tradition over the last few years, Mickey and Minnie will be sporting brand-new costumes during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends will dress to impress this Halloween in bright new looks featuring swirling colors of purple, green and orange.
- The Disney Parks Blog states that these outfits are a twist on their 70th Celebration outfits, which feature the same style and cut, but of course with colors more befitting of the Halloween season.
- Last year, the duo sported costumes representing a vampire and witch, respectively, with plenty of colors on top of a black base.
More on Halloween Time:
- Halloween Time returns to Disneyland Resort on August 22nd and runs through October 31st, 2025.
- This event features popular attraction layovers, including Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark, Mater’s Junkyard Jam-Boo-Ree, and Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween at Disney California Adventure, and Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park.
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort also brings back the ultra-popular, separately ticketed, Halloween event at Disney California Adventure, Oogie Boogie Bash.
- Dates for this event have also been announced, with some in advance of the actual kick-off of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.
