Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection Apparel Has Something Magical For Everyone

Mickey and Friends star on a variety of tops for adult, there's a cute dress for kids and, yes, of course there's a Spirit Jersey!

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including apparel for the whole family.

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

The brightly colored, character covered Celebration Collection that debuted for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary has finally arrived at Disney Store! Fans of all ages can deck themselves out in festive apparel including: Celebration Spirit Jersey Baseball Jersey T-Shirts Sweatshirt Crop Hoodie Festive Dress for Kids



The Spirit Jersey, Baseball Jersey, and Hoodie are solid black while the logos and decorations provide pops of color as they highlight the name of the resort and milestone anniversary.

Other sweatshirts are available in royal blue and grey and feature Mickey and Minnie, and Mickey and Friends respectively.

There’s also a white Mickey Mouse tee featuring the big cheese in his celebration outfit; and kids can join the fun with something a bit fancier: a party dress and jean jacket set that features plenty of ruffled layers of color and matches Minnie’s anniversary look!

Disneyland 70th Anniversary apparel will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th. Prices are anticipated to range from $34.99-$84.99.

