Details Revealed for Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

The Disneyland Resort will be celebrating its landmark 70th anniversary in 2025 – and today, they’ve shared details on just how they’ll be marking the occasion.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will invite guests to “celebrate happy” and will kick off on May 16th, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026.
- As previously announced, the fan-favorite Paint the Night parade will return to Disneyland Park as part of the celebration.
- A new version of World of Color, titled “World of Color Happiness!” will draw inspiration from Walt Disney’s words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!”
- Wondrous Journeys will return to the skies over Disneyland Park, while the high-energy “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will return to Disney California Adventure.
- Both offerings will be temporarily paused to make way for seasonal Halloween and Holidays entertainment offerings, then resume at a later time.
- A new character cavalcade will debut at Disneyland Park and special projections will grace the facades of the Carthay Circle Restaurant and “it’s a small world.”
- To honor the anniversary, a new theme song “Celebrate Happy” will be heard in various entertainment offerings.
- Special decor will arrive throughout the entire resort, such as an elegant medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle – and Mickey and friends will debut new looks designed just for the occasion.
More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:
- An opening date for the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life has been revealed.
- The line-up of Disneyland After Dark events for 2025 has been revealed.
- With new Avengers Campus attractions in the works, the Red Car Trolley will close in February.
