Details Revealed for Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

Beginning May 16th, 2025, Disneyland will celebrate its 70th anniversary with new entertainment, decor, and more!

The Disneyland Resort will be celebrating its landmark 70th anniversary in 2025 – and today, they’ve shared details on just how they’ll be marking the occasion.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will invite guests to “celebrate happy” and will kick off on May 16th, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026.

As previously announced, the fan-favorite Paint the Night parade will return to Disneyland Park as part of the celebration.

A new version of World of Color “World of Color Happiness!”

Wondrous Journeys will return to the skies over Disneyland Park, while the high-energy “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will return to Disney California Adventure

Both offerings will be temporarily paused to make way for seasonal Halloween and Holidays entertainment offerings, then resume at a later time.

A new character cavalcade will debut at Disneyland Park and special projections will grace the facades of the Carthay Circle Restaurant and “ it’s a small world

To honor the anniversary, a new theme song “Celebrate Happy” will be heard in various entertainment offerings.

Special decor will arrive throughout the entire resort, such as an elegant medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle – and Mickey and friends will debut new looks designed just for the occasion.

More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements: