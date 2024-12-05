Two Fan-Favorite Parades Returning for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration

Two fan-favorite parade offerings are returning to the Disneyland Resort as part of the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland Park.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration kicks off on May 16th, 2025, and as part of the many announcements made today, two popular parade offerings are returning for celebration, which runs through Summer 2026.
- Paint the Night Parade, which first premiered during Disneyland’s 60th anniversary, will return to Main Street U.S.A. to light up the night with more than a million brilliant LED lights.
- Over at Disney California Adventure, the resort will also welcome back the Pixar Fest parade Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!, which will run throughout the 70th Celebration.
- No modifications have been announced to either experience.
About “Paint the Night” at Disneyland Park:
- This fan-favorite, dazzling nighttime parade will make its grand return to Disneyland for the 70th celebration, lighting up Main Street, U.S.A., with stunning color and more than a million brilliant LED lights.
- Mickey Mouse uses his vivid imagination to harness the power of Tinker Bell’s pixie dust and “Paint the Night” in Disney dreams, bringing to light beloved characters and stories from Pixar and Disney Animation films such as Monsters, Inc., Cars, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and more.
- The Paint the Night parade features innovative floats, vibrant costumes, incredible special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances.
- Return Date: May 16th, 2025
- Runs Through: Summer 2026
About “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Parade at Disney California Adventure Park:
- This delightful daytime parade is filled with incredible music, dynamic and colorful floats, and nearly 30 favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios films, including Luca, Turning Red, Up, and more.
- Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! parade will temporarily pause to make way for seasonal Halloween and holiday entertainment offerings, then resume at a later time.
- Return Date: May 16th, 2025
- Runs Through: Summer 2026
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced the first details and dates for its 70th anniversary celebration.
- This includes an opening date for the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
- As part of the 70th celebration, a new World of Color will debut while Wondrous Journeys will return.
- The line-up of Disneyland After Dark events for 2025 has been revealed.
- With new Avengers Campus attractions in the works, the Red Car Trolley will close in February.
- Finally, the Resort has also announced return dates for
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com