Two Fan-Favorite Parades Returning for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration

Get Ready to Celebrate at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure!

Two fan-favorite parade offerings are returning to the Disneyland Resort as part of the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration

Paint the Night Parade, which first premiered during Disneyland’s 60th anniversary, will return to Main Street U.S.A. to light up the night with more than a million brilliant LED lights.

Over at Disney California Adventure Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!, which will run throughout the 70th Celebration.

, which will run throughout the 70th Celebration. No modifications have been announced to either experience.

About “Paint the Night” at Disneyland Park:

This fan-favorite, dazzling nighttime parade will make its grand return to Disneyland for the 70th celebration, lighting up Main Street, U.S.A., with stunning color and more than a million brilliant LED lights.

Mickey Mouse uses his vivid imagination to harness the power of Tinker Bell’s pixie dust and “Paint the Night” in Disney dreams, bringing to light beloved characters and stories from Pixar and Disney Animation films such as Monsters, Inc., Cars, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid , Beauty and the Beast , and more.

The Paint the Night parade features innovative floats, vibrant costumes, incredible special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances.

Return Date: May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025 Runs Through: Summer 2026

About “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Parade at Disney California Adventure Park:

This delightful daytime parade is filled with incredible music, dynamic and colorful floats, and nearly 30 favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios films, including Luca, Turning Red , Up , and more.

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! parade will temporarily pause to make way for seasonal Halloween and holiday entertainment offerings, then resume at a later time.

Return Date: May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025 Runs Through: Summer 2026

