Disney CEO Bob Iger Discusses Response to President Trump’s Tariffs During ABC News Staff Meeting
Iger made a surprise appearance during an ABC News staff meeting today to discuss the potential impacts of the tariffs.
Disney CEO Bob Iger made a surprise appearance during ABC News’ daily editorial meeting today to sound the alarm on President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day" tariffs.
- TheWrap reports that the Disney CEO expressed concern about the impact an impending trade war may have on not just his company, but the American economy at large.
- Iger emphasized that relocating overseas manufacturing to the U.S. “speedily" is impossible, and also indicated that most people “don’t really understand how tariffs work."
- This appeared to be Iger’s push for ABC News to connect the dots for readers and viewers.
- Staffers described Iger as continuously jumping into the conversation to share his thoughts and “unfiltered views."
- Iger also expressed concern for Disney Cruise Line, particularly two new ships that rely on steel for their construction and how the company may have to scale back spending if costs rise too high.
- In regards to moving overseas manufacturing stateside, Iger said that many major companies rely on thousands of specialized workers who would need to be replaced and trained domestically.
- This concern comes after President Trump enacted a 10% tariff on all countries, with many countries receiving higher individualized reciprocal tariffs.
- Today, the stock market reeled as the Dow Jones dropped a whopping 2,200 points – the biggest decline since July 2020.
