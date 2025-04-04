CinemaCon 2025: Disney’s Showcases a Year of Sequels, Surprises, and First Steps

The Walt Disney Studios brought the 2025 edition of CinemaCon to a spectacular close, offering an extended look at upcoming releases across Disney Live-Action, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. True to form, Disney’s showcase blended crowd-pleasing stunts, celebrity appearances, and world-exclusive footage that left exhibitors buzzing.

The presentation opened with the iconic Disney castle - until Stitch interrupted, kicking off a hilarious sizzle reel where the mischievous alien crashed clips from Fantastic Four: First Steps, Elio, and other upcoming titles. Stitch even replaced Luxo Jr. atop the Pixar logo, and his antics set the playful tone for what was to come.

Alan Bergman welcomed attendees and introduced new Head of Distribution Andrew Cripps, who celebrated Disney’s box office staying power, highlighting that Disney is responsible for half of all billion-dollar-grossing films globally. Cripps called on exhibitors to continue their partnership by helping to amplify Disney’s slate in theaters. From there, the studio unleashed an exciting lineup across its many brands, organized here by studio label and release date.

Disney Live-Action

Lilo & Stitch — May 23, 2025

Already the second most-viewed Disney trailer of all time, the live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch is off to a strong start. CinemaCon attendees were treated to a full scene where Nani brings Lilo and Stitch to her workplace, asking them to behave. Chaos quickly ensues when Stitch discovers the soda gun behind the bar, setting up a hilarious Western-style standoff sequence that captures the mischievous spirit of the original film.

Freakier Friday — August 8, 2025

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis made a surprise appearance to celebrate their return. In the extended scene shown, after swapping bodies with a younger generation, Curtis' character decides they need help, and tracks down Jake (Chad Michael Murray) at a record store. Lindsay's character awkwardly tries to flirt, leading to a hilariously disastrous mimicry of romantic movie tropes. Fans of the first film will find plenty to love in this next chapter.

Tron: Ares — October 10, 2025

Smoke and lasers welcomed CinemaCon back to the Grid as Jeff Bridges and Jared Leto arrived to introduce Tron: Ares. Leto spoke passionately about finally living a childhood dream, while Bridges praised the film’s Nine Inch Nails-composed score. Footage revealed a high-speed lightcycle chase through city streets - complete with one slicing through a police car. The Tron aesthetic looks better than ever.

20th Century Studios

The Amateur — April 11, 2025

Rami Malek headlines this sleek espionage thriller. Extended footage showed Malek’s character confronting a target inside a glass-bottomed swimming pool suspended between skyscrapers - and then smashing it, sending his adversary plummeting. With slick visuals and taut action, The Amateur looks poised to be a sharp addition to the spy genre.

Ella McCay — September 19, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Mackey introduced James L. Brooks, who received the Cinema Verite Award before unveiling footage from Ella McCay. A heartfelt dramedy in the spirit of Brooks’ classics, the story follows a young woman (Emma Mackey) navigating sudden responsibility as acting governor. Along the way, she tries to repair a strained relationship with her father (Woody Harrelson) and finds guidance from her spirited aunt (Jamie Lee Curtis). The first look teased a film full of humor, poignancy, and a stellar supporting cast that includes Ayo Edebiri, Albert Brooks, Kumail Nanjiani, and Julie Kavner (best known as the voice of Marge on The Simpsons, another James L. Brooks project)

Predator: Badlands — November 7, 2025

Elle Fanning introduced this bold twist on the Predator franchise. In a first-look teaser, it was revealed that the Predator actually teams up with humans to fight an even bigger, deadlier threat. Keeping plot details tightly under wraps, the footage hinted at thrilling action and a surprising new direction for the sci-fi series.

Avatar: Fire and Ash — December 19, 2025

Zoe Saldaña appeared on stage to introduce a dazzling 3D-first look at James Cameron’s third Avatar installment. Viewers witnessed the Sully family flying with the Windtraders, joining their floating ships powered by creature-like sails. Conflict arises as they are attacked by the Ash Clan, a fierce group of Na’vi who have rejected Eywa. A chilling final scene showed Kiri captured and told, “Your goddess has no dominion here." Stunning visuals and deeply personal stakes promise another epic chapter. And the high-frame-rate 3D presentation was stunning.

Deliver Me From Nowhere — Date TBD (2025)

Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong star in this Bruce Springsteen biopic centered on a pivotal, soul-searching moment in The Boss’s career. Footage featured recording sessions of “Starwalker" and a concert performance of “Born to Run," promising a raw and emotional portrait of an American icon.

Searchlight Pictures

The Roses — August 29, 2025

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman lead this darkly comedic retelling of The War of the Roses, adapted by Tony McNamara. The teaser showed an escalating, hilariously bitter divorce enhanced by a sharp supporting cast, including Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, and Allison Janney. Expect cutting wit and outrageous battles between the exes.

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* — May 2, 2025

Attendees were greeted with boxes of Thunderbolts cereal (popcorn) ahead of a raucous segment featuring Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In footage shown, Bucky Barnes drives a delivery truck into a corporate building, leading the team to confront Valentina at the former Stark Tower. The Thunderbolts prove they aren’t your typical heroes - or even anti-heroes.

Fantastic Four: First Steps — July 25, 2025

Kevin Feige sent greetings from the set of Avengers: Doomsday before unveiling a major first look at Fantastic Four: First Steps. Highlights included Sue Storm and Reed Richards expecting a baby, an action-packed battle with Shalla-Bal (a female Silver Surfer), and the chilling reveal of Doctor Doom’s shadow engulfing New York. The film promises to reshape the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pixar

Elio — June 20, 2025

Zoe Saldaña introduced a colorful 3D-exclusive preview of Pixar’s Elio. Footage showed Elio beamed into the Communiverse, meeting planetary ambassadors, a liquid supercomputer, and the adorable alien Glordon. Themes of belonging and self-discovery are front and center in what looks like another Pixar classic.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Zootopia 2 — November 26, 2025

CinemaCon briefly transformed into "ZinemaCon" when Zootopia 2 took over Disney’s presentation. Jason Bateman, in character as Nick Wilde, appeared on screen to kick things off. Nick humorously acknowledged some of the big-name attendees, giving playful shoutouts to theater chains like "Rebull" (Regal), "AMZ" (AMC), "Cinebark" (Cinemark), "Llamarucs" (Marcus), and "IYAK" (IMAX). He also threw in a few animal-themed puns for upcoming Disney titles, teasing films like Thundercolts, Sealio, and Fantastic Fur.

After the jokes, Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan took the stage to introduce his character, Gary the Snake, who plays a pivotal role in Nick and Judy’s newest adventure.

Attendees were treated to two extended scenes from the movie. In the first, Nick and Judy are sent to a therapy session for ZPD officers to improve their partnership skills. There, they meet Dr. Fuzzby, a therapy quokka voiced by Quinta Brunson. Dr. Fuzzby attempts to mediate between an elephant and a mouse who are struggling to work together - a classic Zootopia mix of absurdity and heart.

The second scene, previously shown at D23, found Nick and Judy navigating Marsh Market in search of Gary. The marshy setting offered plenty of visual gags and new colorful animal characters, highlighting the creative expansion of the Zootopia world.

Overall, the footage teased a sequel that leans heavily into what made the first film a hit - sharp humor, heartfelt character work, and a lovingly detailed animal metropolis - with some fresh new faces in the mix.

Final Thoughts

Once again, Disney closed CinemaCon with a reminder of the sheer breadth of its storytelling power. From major franchises like Avatar, Zootopia, and Fantastic Four to bold original stories like Ella McCay and Deliver Me From Nowhere, the studio continues to balance spectacle with emotional, character-driven filmmaking. Whether audiences are ready to dive into the world of Elio, race lightcycles in TRON: Ares, or visit the badlands of Predator, Disney’s upcoming slate proves there’s truly something for everyone on the horizon.