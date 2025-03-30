Pam Levine, Head of Marketing at Disney Branded TV and National Geographic, to Exit The Walt Disney Comapny
Levine began her role with the House of Mouse back in 2022.
Pam Levine, Head of Marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic, is exiting The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Pam Levine, Disney’s Head of Marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic, is set to depart from the media giant.
- The news regarding Levine’s departure was shared in an email shared to staff by Disney Entertainment Television Marketing President Shannon Ryan.
- Levine began her role as Head of Marketing back in 2022, replacing Jayanta Jenkins. She went on to lead brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, median planning, digital and socials, events, talent relations and awards for the brands.
- Projects she covered include titles like Sugarcane, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
- Her role will not be replaced, with Levine’s responsibilities being spread out across Ryan’s marketing and publicity teams.
- Erin Weir, Executive Vice President of Marketing for ABC and Disney Entertainment Television, will now oversee marketing for Disney Branded Television.
- National Geographic’s marketing will now be overseen by Joe Ortiz, Senior Vice President of Content Marketing for Onyx Collecting and Freeform.
- Candice Ashton, Executive Vice President of Publicity for Disney Entertainment Television, will oversee Nat Geo and Disney Branded Television.
Read More Disney Corporate: