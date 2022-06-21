Pamela Levine Named Head of Marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content

Industry veteran and award-winning marketing executive Pamela Levine will join Disney General Entertainment as head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content, it was announced today by Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe, to whom Levine will jointly report.

In this role, Levine will lead an integrated internal agency across brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards, supporting content created for Disney+

Having led top entertainment marketing teams throughout her career, Levine joins Disney directly from the VC-backed tech company BookClub.com, where she served as chief marketing officer for the consumer-facing digital platform.

Prior to BookClub.com, Levine was president of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing at Twentieth Century Fox Film, where she led campaigns for award-winning box office hits, including: Hidden Figures Logan Murder on the Orient Express The Greatest Showman Deadpool 2 Bohemian Rhapsody

Previously, Levine served as chief marketing officer at HBO, overseeing all marketing strategy; program and brand advertising; social and digital marketing; and licensing, merchandising and e-commerce for both HBO and Cinemax.

Her team drove both awards and massive viewership for series including: Game of Thrones True Detective Girls Silicon Valley Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Levine also played an integral role in HBO’s digital platform strategy, including the launch of streaming service HBONOW.

Prior to HBO, she held several positions at Twentieth Century Fox Film, including co-president of Domestic Film Marketing, where she spearheaded the launch and growth of blockbuster franchises including X-Men Ice Age Night at the Museum

Her team also delivered breakthrough campaigns for movies as diverse as: The Devil Wears Prada Alvin and The Chipmunks The Simpsons Movie Avatar

Among Levine’s direct reports in her new role are Chris Albert, executive vice president, Marketing and Publicity; Chris Spencer, executive vice president, Creative Marketing; Kristin Corrigan, senior vice president, Marketing Strategy; Jessica Bodaken, vice president, Marketing Production; Abby Ho, vice president, Social Media & Engagement Strategy; and Katie Morrow, vice president, Media Planning.

Twice named Entertainment Marketer of the Year by Ad Age and consistently honored as one of Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Women in Entertainment, Levine’s campaigns have earned many of the industry’s top awards, including Webby Awards, Clios, Key Art Awards, Publicist Guild Awards, ProMax awards, and others.

Levine, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Boston University, will begin her new role on June 27 and be based in Burbank, California, while also spending time in the District of Columbia where National Geographic is based.

What they’re saying: