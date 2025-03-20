Bob Iger Shares Look at Large-Scale Model of Disneyland Paris' Upcoming "The Lion King" Attraction

The attraction will line the upcoming Disney Adventure World's new lagoon.

During Disney’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, Bob Iger gave Disney Parks fans a brand new look at the upcoming The Lion King attraction heading to Walt Disney Studios Park.

Today, at The Walt Disney Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Bob Iger shared a fresh look at the current progress of Walt Disney Studios Park’s upcoming The Lion King themed log flume attraction.

Announced at 2024's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Based on the hit 1994 animated film, the model showcases the ride’s large drop as well as the impressive Pride Rock replica facade.

Of course, Simba can be seen overlooking his kingdom on top of the sure to be iconic structure.

The log flume is huge, taking on a similar look as Disney's Splash Mountain

The new attraction is being added as a part of Walt Disney Studios Park’s transformation into Disney Adventure World.

The $2 billion reimagining of the park also adds a large central lagoon as well as World of Frozen.

The new attraction would be an exciting addition to any Disney resort, but Disneyland Paris

While an opening timetable hasn’t been announced and vertical construction yet to begin, it is safe to assume we are still several years away from experiencing what will be a headlining attraction at the French resort.

This is the first time fans are getting a look at the large scale model. However, Disney Imagineering shared a look at their smaller attraction model back in November. You can take a look here

