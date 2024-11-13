Disney Legend Andreas Deja Got a Sneak Peek of the New “The Lion King” Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris

Andrea Deja, known for his animation work on Disney villains like Gaston, Jafar, and Scar, visited Imagineering to get a sneak peek on Disneyland Paris’ new thrill ride.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering shared on Instagram that Disney Legend Andreas Deja took a trip to Imagineering’s Glendale, CA campus to get a preview of Disneyland Paris’ upcoming The Lion King attraction.
- In the post, Imagineering shared “Andreas has made a lasting impact on Disney animation — so we were thrilled to give him a sneak peek of the brand-new The Lion King attraction coming to @disneylandparis.✨🦁.”
- Announced at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new The Lion King attraction will be a part of Disney Adventure World.
- The reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park will feature a brand new lake and a World of Frozen themed area in addition to the new The Lion King attraction.
- The log-flume type attraction will be based off of the 1994 animated feature, not the live-action remake.
- The $2 billion reimagining of the park will nearly double the size of the current park.
- You can check out everything that was announced at D23’s Horizons panel here.
