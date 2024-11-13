Disney Legend Andreas Deja Got a Sneak Peek of the New “The Lion King” Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris

The new water thrill ride will open as a part of Walt Disney Studios Park's $2 billion transformation into Disney Adventure World.
Andrea Deja, known for his animation work on Disney villains like Gaston, Jafar, and Scar, visited Imagineering to get a sneak peek on Disneyland Paris’ new thrill ride.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering shared on Instagram that Disney Legend Andreas Deja took a trip to Imagineering’s Glendale, CA campus to get a preview of Disneyland Paris’ upcoming The Lion King attraction.
  • In the post, Imagineering shared “Andreas has made a lasting impact on Disney animation — so we were thrilled to give him a sneak peek of the brand-new The Lion King attraction coming to @disneylandparis.✨🦁.”

  • Announced at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new The Lion King attraction will be a part of Disney Adventure World.
  • The reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park will feature a brand new lake and a World of Frozen themed area in addition to the new The Lion King attraction.
  • The log-flume type attraction will be based off of the 1994 animated feature, not the live-action remake.
  • The $2 billion reimagining of the park will nearly double the size of the current park.
  • You can check out everything that was announced at D23’s Horizons panel here.

