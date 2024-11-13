Photos / Video: Touring Louis’ Critter Club at Disneyland with Walt Disney Imagineering

Take an in-depth look at the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure store in the renamed Bayou Country.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens in just two days at Disneyland, and with it comes the opening of Louis’ Critter Club. Half of Pooh Corner has been transformed into this new store, where Tiana’s friends call their home away from home. Ahead of its opening, we were able to tour the new store, with a friendly guide from Walt Disney Imagineering.

Louis’ Critter Club is located on the left-hand side of what was once all Pooh Corner. Guests exiting Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will find the store directly across from the exit.

Outside, a number of posters featuring some of the many musical acts featured in the attraction can be found.

Stepping inside the store, the greenery draped from the ceiling makes it feel as if we’re stepping into the bayou.

Louis’ Critter Club is the place to go for apparel, accessories, home decor and more featuring some of your favorite critters and Princess Tiana!

Some of the merchandise is cleverly worked into the scenery of the store.

I particularly love this wooden sign featuring three of the performing bears – Bernadette, Sebastian and Claude.

Throughout the store, you’ll find doors small and large leading to the dressing rooms for all of the musical critters.

You’ll also find many of their instruments collected on shelves.

Mondo and the other frogs from the “Dig a Little Deeper” section of the ride get some love here too.

One merchandise display features this delightful scene with a reserved seat for Mama Odie, with her snake Juju keeping watch.

In the video below, take a more in-depth tour of Louis’ Critter Club with Walt Disney Imagineering creative director Michael Dobryzcki.

Louis’ Critter Club, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the rest of Bayou Country officially open this Friday, November 15th at Disneyland!