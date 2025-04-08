Lilly Pulitzer Celebrates "Cinderella" with Enchanting Lifestyle Collection at Disney Store

Disney Store and designer Lilly Pulitzer have once again dreamed up a magical collection for Disney fans, this time taking inspiration from the ever-enchanting Cinderella. As the film celebrates its 75th anniversary, guests can commemorate the beloved story (and dazzling castle) across a new apparel collection created for women, girls, and baby too.

2025 is a milestone year for Disney’s animated classic Cinderella , so naturally, there are plenty of clothing brands and designers who want to celebrate the sweet princess and her incredible story.

, so naturally, there are plenty of clothing brands and designers who want to celebrate the sweet princess and her incredible story. Among those introducing new looks across their signature apparel is Lilly Pulitzer. The lifestyle brand has turned their attention towards Cinderella for the next Disney collection and this tropical pattern is full of nods to the original film.

Cinderella Ballad Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

Look closely and you’ll spot Cinderella in her ball gown, her magical pumpkin carriage, the iconic castle, bluebirds, mice, and a few Lilly Pulitzer surprises.

The Lilly Pulitzer Cinderella Collection is available now at Disney Store

Cinderella Lilo Shorts for Women by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

Cinderella V-Neck Etta T-Shirt for Women by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

Cinderella Shift Dress for Girls by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

Cinderella Leona Zip Jacket for Women by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

Cinderella Baseball Cap for Adults by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

Cinderella Etta V-Neck Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

Cinderella Shift Dress for Baby by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

Cinderella Belt Bag by Lilly Pulitzer - Disney Parks

