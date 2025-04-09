Walt Disney Imagineering Debuts New Germany Map at EPCOT's Karamell-Küche

Mimicking the Baroque style of the Germany Pavilion, the new map was created to allow cast members to celebrate where they are from with guests.

In celebration of National Caramel Day, Imagineers added some extra sweetness to EPCOT’s Karamell-Küche with a new decorative map.

What’s Happening:

Today, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the brand new poster added to EPCOT’s Karamell-Küche.

Announced by Imagineering on Instagram

Showcasing all of Germany, the vintage looking map was created by Imagineers to allow Cast Members in the pavilion to share where they are from with guests.

Detailed with gold foil, the printed map was inspired by classic Baroque style just like the building.

Set Decoration, Art Direction, and Graphic Design created the mpa and frame to extend the aesthetics of EPCOT’s celebration of German culture.

Of course, the map features the Werther’s confectionery in Werther, Germany.

Placed just to the left of the main entrance, definitely take a chance to explore the new map while visiting Karamell-Küche.

