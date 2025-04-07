"Secrets of the Penguins" Brings New Photo Op to Disney Springs

As the Secrets of the Penguins are set to be revealed later this month, Disney Springs are ready to celebrate the new National Geographic series.

As is now tradition with every new edition of National Geographic’s Secrets of franchise, the iconic yellow rectangle has appeared on Walt Disney World property for a fun photo op to celebrate the series’ penguin edition.

Located in the Marketplace near Earl of Sandwich, the photo opportunity includes jagged glaciers, full size penguin cut outs, and a few diving beneath guests’ feet.

Secrets of the Penguins, narrated by Blake Lively, debuts April 20th on National Geographic and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. The series dives (pardon the pun) deeper into the lives of penguins, filmed over the course of two years across multiple inhospitable areas of the globe to find out secrets never known about penguins, their intelligence, and their close-knit communities.

Head over to Disney+ now to view the past editions of this new Earth Day tradition.

