Photos: Creative “Secrets of the Octopus” Display Installed in Downtown Disney

Downtown Disney is promoting the latest addition to National Geographic’s “Secrets of” franchise with this fun Secrets of the Octopus display.

This new display, located near the current home of Earl of Sandwich, features a National Geographic logo photo-op behind an octopus topiary which extends into a painting on the floor.

About Secrets of the Octopus:

Octopuses are like aliens on Earth: three hearts, blue blood and the ability to squeeze through a space the size of their eyeballs. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large James Cameron, the next installment of the award-winning “Secrets of” franchise returns with Secrets of the Octopus .

. The three-part series explores their one-of-a-kind superpowers, extraordinary intelligence, and secret social lives. There is so much more to these weird and wonderful animals that are intelligent enough to use tools, transform their bodies to mimic other animals, and even communicate with different species.

Narrated by award-winning actor Paul Rudd and featuring National Geographic Explorer, Wayfinder Awardee and science communicator Dr. Alex Schnell, Secrets of the Octopus will bring us closer than ever to these elusive creatures.

will bring us closer than ever to these elusive creatures. Secrets of the Octopus premieres April 21st (Earth Day) at 8/7c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ Hulu

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now