Chicago Artist Liz Flores Adds to Disney Springs Art Walk for Women’s History Month

The piece, viewable year-round, is titled “Fortaleza.”

Chicago artist Liz Flores is the latest to add a piece to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of Women’s History Month artist Liz Flores has added a new art piece to the Disney Springs Art Walk.
  • Titled "Fortaleza," the mural is meant to communicate a feeling of strength and resilience with four people coming together to support one another.
  • Alongside Flores’ piece, there are several other murals by women artists viewable year round.

  • The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe who create murals bursting with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures.
  • Guests can come see their artwork up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.
  • Other artists featured in the Disney Springs Art Walk include:
    • TRATOS
    • Nardstar
    • Mila Sketch
    • Thao French
    • Andrew Hem
    • Ernesto Maranje
    • Ernest Shaw
    • Nneka Jones
    • Eduardo Kobra
    • Nani Chacon
    • David Anthony Geary
    • Don Rimx
    • Leo Gomez
    • Leah Abucayan
    • Chad Mize
    • Stacey Aoyama
    • Eric Tan
    • Marcella Swett
    • Emily Ding
    • Sam Kirk
    • Brandon Hill

