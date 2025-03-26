Chicago Artist Liz Flores Adds to Disney Springs Art Walk for Women’s History Month
The piece, viewable year-round, is titled “Fortaleza.”
Chicago artist Liz Flores is the latest to add a piece to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Women’s History Month artist Liz Flores has added a new art piece to the Disney Springs Art Walk.
- Titled "Fortaleza," the mural is meant to communicate a feeling of strength and resilience with four people coming together to support one another.
- Alongside Flores’ piece, there are several other murals by women artists viewable year round.
- The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe who create murals bursting with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures.
- Guests can come see their artwork up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.
- Other artists featured in the Disney Springs Art Walk include:
- TRATOS
- Nardstar
- Mila Sketch
- Thao French
- Andrew Hem
- Ernesto Maranje
- Ernest Shaw
- Nneka Jones
- Eduardo Kobra
- Nani Chacon
- David Anthony Geary
- Don Rimx
- Leo Gomez
- Leah Abucayan
- Chad Mize
- Stacey Aoyama
- Eric Tan
- Marcella Swett
- Emily Ding
- Sam Kirk
- Brandon Hill
