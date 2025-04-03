Photos: A-meow-zing Disney Cat Merchandise Arrives at Disney Springs

Cat lovers rejoice! Last month Disney Store released some feline-tastic new merchandise, and, now, guests visiting Walt Disney World resort can pick up the new accessories and toys.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney Springs

The new line highlights a handful of Disney’s most popular cats, with good kitties, Marie and Figaro, and evil kitty, Lucifer.

Some of the items in the collection had previously been released on Disney Store at the beginning of March, but this is the first time we’ve caught the a-meow-zing new merchandise in person.

Let’s take a look at the new cat collection.

Lucifer Plush Pouch ($17.99)

Lucifer Plush Bag ($29.99)

Marie Plush ($29.99)

Lucifer Plush ($49.99)

Figaro Loungefly Backpack ($90)

Marie Plush Tote ($44.99)

Marie Plush Drawstring Pouch ($14.99)

Marie Magnetic Paw Plush ($14.99)

Marie Plush Pouch ($16.99)

