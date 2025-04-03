Photos: A-meow-zing Disney Cat Merchandise Arrives at Disney Springs
The new plush accessorie line features Marie, Figaro and Lucifer.
Cat lovers rejoice! Last month Disney Store released some feline-tastic new merchandise, and, now, guests visiting Walt Disney World resort can pick up the new accessories and toys.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted some purr-fect new merchandise over at Disney Ever After.
- The new line highlights a handful of Disney’s most popular cats, with good kitties, Marie and Figaro, and evil kitty, Lucifer.
- Some of the items in the collection had previously been released on Disney Store at the beginning of March, but this is the first time we’ve caught the a-meow-zing new merchandise in person.
- Let’s take a look at the new cat collection.
Lucifer Plush Pouch ($17.99)
Lucifer Plush Bag ($29.99)
Marie Plush ($29.99)
Lucifer Plush ($49.99)
Figaro Loungefly Backpack ($90)
Marie Plush Tote ($44.99)
Marie Plush Drawstring Pouch ($14.99)
Marie Magnetic Paw Plush ($14.99)
Marie Plush Pouch ($16.99)
