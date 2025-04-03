EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest Returns Next Month

Divers can interact with over 2,000 marine species in the 5.7-million-gallon saltwater tank at The Seas pavilion.

DiveQuest, the scuba diving experience located within The Seas pavilion at EPCOT, is set to make its return to the park next month following a pause of over six months.

DiveQuest, the scuba diving experience located within The Seas pavilion at EPCOT, is set to make its return since its pause on October 19, 2024.

The latest date available for booking the experience is June 2, as no additional dates have been added to the calendar beyond that point.

Guests wishing to participate in this experience must be a minimum of 10 years old and provide proof of Open Water SCUBA certification. Additionally, those under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Divers have the opportunity to interact with more than 2,000 marine creatures in the expansive 5.7-million-gallon saltwater tank located at The Seas pavilion.

The DiveQuest experience lasts for two hours, with 40 minutes dedicated to the actual diving activity.

Additionally, participants will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour, providing insight into the aquarium's operational aspects.

All diving equipment will be provided, and personal diving gear is prohibited; however, you are permitted to bring your own dive mask.

