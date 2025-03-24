Jordan Fisher Performs "Happily Ever After" Alongside Main Street Pianist
Known Disney fan Fisher traveled back to his second home for this sweet performance.
Jordan Fisher was caught collaborating with Main Street’s ragtime pianist, Grayson.
What’s Happening:
- Beloved Disney cast member Grayson, Main Street U.S.A.’s own ragtime pianist, was able to accompany Jordan Fisher on a (semi) impromptu performance of “Happily Ever After".
- Since the show’s debut in May of 2017, Jordan Fisher’s voice has filled the skies during Magic Kingdom’s nightly fireworks display of the same name.
- A huge Disney fan himself, Jordan Fisher has been known to frequent Walt Disney World in between performances on Broadway where he has made a name for himself in recent years.
- Check your My Disney Experience app to check out when Grayson will be performing outside of Casey’s Corner, but maybe don’t assume Fisher will pop by as well.
- Happily Ever After is presented nightly at the Magic Kingdom.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: A New Manatee Resident Named Mermaid Moves into EPCOT's The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- "Abbott Elementary" Star to Serve as "DREAMbassador" at This Year's Disney Dreamers Academy
- Photos: "The Little Mermaid" Collection from Cakeworthy Appears at Walt Disney World
- “Laughing Place On Location" Finds Magic in Bloom at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com