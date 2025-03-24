Jordan Fisher Performs "Happily Ever After" Alongside Main Street Pianist

Known Disney fan Fisher traveled back to his second home for this sweet performance.

Jordan Fisher was caught collaborating with Main Street’s ragtime pianist, Grayson.

What’s Happening:

  • Beloved Disney cast member Grayson, Main Street U.S.A.’s own ragtime pianist, was able to accompany Jordan Fisher on a (semi) impromptu performance of “Happily Ever After".
  • Since the show’s debut in May of 2017, Jordan Fisher’s voice has filled the skies during Magic Kingdom’s nightly fireworks display of the same name.

  • A huge Disney fan himself, Jordan Fisher has been known to frequent Walt Disney World in between performances on Broadway where he has made a name for himself in recent years.
  • Check your My Disney Experience app to check out when Grayson will be performing outside of Casey’s Corner, but maybe don’t assume Fisher will pop by as well.
  • Happily Ever After is presented nightly at the Magic Kingdom.

