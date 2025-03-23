“Laughing Place On Location” Finds Magic in Bloom at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
Jeremiah takes us to EPCOT for the 30th anniversary of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival.
The latest edition of Laughing Place’s new weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us to EPCOT this week as we explore the 30th anniversary of the International Flower & Garden Festival.
What’s Happening:
- In our new web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Laughing Place correspondent Jeremiah Good takes us on a tour of the 2025 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival for the popular seasonal event's 30th anniversary at Walt Disney World.
