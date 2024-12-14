Disneyland Paris’ “Disney Music Festival” Previews Line-Up for Next Year’s Event

Disneyland Paris has shared the line-up for their five-month long celebration, Disney Music Festival, kicking off in April 2025.
- Disneyland Paris Resort is known for their elaborate, entertainment-filled celebrations, and 2025 will be no exception.
- Disney Music Festival is set to be a celebration of sound, highlighting the musical of some of Disney’s most beloved tales.
- Main Street U.S.A. will be home to Mickey’s Welcome and Goodnight, Mary Poppins and the Pearly Band, Minnie’s Marching Band, Goofy’s Imaginary Orchestra, and The Grand Orchestra Finale.
- Frontierland will be home to Miguel’s Fiesta Latina, while Adventureland will show off Moana and her Musicians, along with Timon’s Matadance.
- Fantasyland will include Donald and Daisy’s Accordionist and Rapunzel and Flynn.
- Finally, Discoveryland will include an appearance by Stitch and the Disney Music Hits Concert.
- All of these musical celebrations and performances will be tied together with a new, original song for the festivities.
- Disney Music Festival will run from April 19th through September 7th at Disneyland Paris.
