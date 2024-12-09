Take a Peek Into the Creation of Disneyland Paris’ Limited Time Nighttime Spectacular Celebrating the Reopening of Notre Dame

This special show inspired by “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” runs nightly through Saturday, December 14th.

Disneyland Paris has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the limited-time nighttime spectacular celebrating the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

What’s Happening:

Following an unfortunate fire in 2019, the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris finally reopened its doors over the weekend – having undergone an extensive renovation.

To mark the occasion, Disneyland Paris is paying tribute to French culture and heritage with a limited-time experience ahead of Disney Illuminations.

This spectacular, inspired by the story of The Hunchback of Notre Dame , features grand elements that include drones, fireworks and projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

A short video shared by Disneyland Paris (mostly in French, but with English subtitles available) takes a look behind the creation of the show.

Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski introduces show director Arnaud Feredj and producer Ben Spalding to discuss the show.

Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski introduces show director Arnaud Feredj and producer Ben Spalding to discuss the show.

Based on The Hunchback of Notre Dame , the show makes use of drones from frequent partner Dronisos.

They also met with representatives from Notre Dame Cathedral to get an insight into the ongoing restoration works.

The iconic music of the film was re-orchested at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London just for this show, with some footage of the recording session shared.

Check out the full behind-the-scenes featurette for yourself below.

The show will be performed daily through December 14th, 2024 in place of the Disney Electrical Sky Parade.

