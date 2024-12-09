Take a Peek Into the Creation of Disneyland Paris’ Limited Time Nighttime Spectacular Celebrating the Reopening of Notre Dame

Disneyland Paris has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the limited-time nighttime spectacular celebrating the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
- Following an unfortunate fire in 2019, the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris finally reopened its doors over the weekend – having undergone an extensive renovation.
- To mark the occasion, Disneyland Paris is paying tribute to French culture and heritage with a limited-time experience ahead of Disney Illuminations.
- This spectacular, inspired by the story of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, features grand elements that include drones, fireworks and projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- A short video shared by Disneyland Paris (mostly in French, but with English subtitles available) takes a look behind the creation of the show.
- Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski introduces show director Arnaud Feredj and producer Ben Spalding to discuss the show.
- Based on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the show makes use of drones from frequent partner Dronisos.
- They also met with representatives from Notre Dame Cathedral to get an insight into the ongoing restoration works.
- The iconic music of the film was re-orchested at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London just for this show, with some footage of the recording session shared.
- Check out the full behind-the-scenes featurette for yourself below.
- The show will be performed daily through December 14th, 2024 in place of the Disney Electrical Sky Parade.
