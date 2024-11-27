New Menu Items Available at Disney Parks Celebrating the Release of “Moana 2”

Special items can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris.
Disney Parks are celebrating the release of Moana 2 with a variety of exciting new menu items – from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, you’ll find plenty of delicious new treats available. Let’s take a look at what’s available!

Disneyland Resort

  • Coconut-Macadamia Pancakes: Short stack pancakes with coconut cream, toasted macadamia nuts, and tropical fruit.
    • Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at River Belle Terrace in Disneyland Park.
    • Reservations are recommended for this location.

  • Hamburger Steak & Eggs with spiced ham, fried rice, eggs, and mushroom gravy.
    • Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at River Belle Terrace in Disneyland Park.
    • Reservations are recommended for this location.

  • Grilled Shrimp Skewer with sausage and pineapple topped with coconut vinaigrette.
    • Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at Bengal Barbecue in Disneyland Park.

  • Pulled Pork Dog: Sweet and spicy pulled pork topped with fiery tropical chutney on a toasted bun served with Cuties Mandarin orange or filmstrip fries.

  • Tropical Slushy: Pineapple, orange juice, grenadine, and coconut milk slushy topped with whipped cream and shredded coconut.
    • Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at Schmoozies! in Disney California Adventure Park.

  • Boat Snacks Burrito: Kālua-style Pork with spiced ham and egg fried rice, spicy cabbage slaw, and charred pineapple served with Hawaiian mac salad.
    • Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at Studio Catering Co. and Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure Park.

Walt Disney World Resort

  • Moana 2 Cake Bar: Passion fruit chiffon, pineapple jam, and caramel crispy pearls coated in white chocolate.
    • Available now through Jan. 8, 2025, at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs.

  • Moana Milk Shake: Orange Cream milkshake with whipped cream, seashells, pearls, and a chocolate coin.
    • Available now through Jan. 17, 2025, at Sunshine Seasons in EPCOT.

  • Kakamora Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with coconut ganache treats.
    • Available now through Jan. 8, 2025, at The Ganachery in Disney Springs.

  • Water of the Wayfinder: Hibiscus punch blended with ginger, lime, and cinnamon.
    • Available now through Jan. 8, 2025, at The Daily Poutine in Disney Springs and Coral Reef in EPCOT.

Disneyland Paris

  • Flots Fruités des Iles/Fruity Waves of the Islands – inspired by the flavors of Moana’s home, Montunui.
    • Available now for a limited period at the Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.

  • Breuvage du Voyageur/Traveller’s Beverage – inspired by Moana
    • Available now for a limited period at the Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.

