Moana Debuts New Look Inspired by “Moana 2” at EPCOT

EPCOT guests can now meet with Moana in her new look, just across from the Journey of Water attraction.

Moana has charted a course for a new adventure at EPCOT and is now donning a new look based on her appearance in the upcoming sequel, Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

Moana will be setting off on a new journey in Moana 2 , which comes to theaters on November 27th. And with a new voyage, comes a new outfit.

Guests enjoying Journey of Water at EPCOT can head right next door to meet with the courageous seafarer in her brand-new outfit.

Guests can also now meet with Moana in her new costume at Disney California Adventure, and in just a few days at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris

Below, a look at Moana’s original outfit from just a couple of days ago at EPCOT.

About Moana 2:

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast features returning stars Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music

Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.