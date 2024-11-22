Disney Debuts “Moana 2” Soundtrack Ahead of Film’s Release

Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack for Moana 2 ahead of the film’s November 27th release, plus fans can view a new featurette about the music for the sequel.

What’s Happening:

  • The standard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney’s Moana 2 is now available from major music streaming platforms.
  • Moana 2 features new songs by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, with returning talents Opetaia Foa‘i and composer Mark Mancina.
  • Accompanying the release is a new featurette with Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear explaining their approach to several of the new songs, plus commentary from voice actors Auli‘i Cravahlo (Moana) and Dwayne Johnson (Maui).

  • An expanded Deluxe Soundtrack will be released on Monday, November 25th, which includes the Score, Instrumental, and ATMOS versions of each song.
  • The first film’s soundtrack has garnered over 20 billion worldwide streams since its release in 2016.
    • “How Far I’ll Go” has been RIAA certified 7 times platinum and was nominated for an Oscar Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.  
    • “You’re Welcome” has been RIAA certified 6 times platinum and is the most watched video on DisneyMusic VEVO with over 1.6 Billion views to date.

Moana 2 Soundtrack Track List:

  • "Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va'ai Mai)" – Olivia Foa'i & Te Vaka (1:07)
  • "We're Back" – Auli'i Cravalho & Cast (3:12)
  • "Tuputupu (The Feast)" – Te Vaka (0:35)
  • "Beyond" (feat. Rachel House) – Auli'i Cravalho (3:50)
  • "My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior)" – Olivia Foa'i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu, Matatia Foai, Matthew Ineleo & Opetaia Foa'i (0:53)
  • "Finding the Way" – Olivia Foa'i & Te Vaka (1:29)
  • "What Could Be Better Than This?" – Auli'i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane & Cast (2:59)
  • "Get Lost" – Awhimai Fraser (3:05)
  • "Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" – Dwayne Johnson (2:50)
  • "Mana Vavau" – Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa'i & Rachel House (1:31)
  • "Beyond (Reprise)" – Auli'i Cravalho (0:53)
  • "Nuku O Kaiga" – Te Vaka (1:10)
  • "Finding the Way (Reprise)" – Te Vaka (1:09)
  • "We Know the Way (Te Fenua te Malie)" – Auli'i Cravalho, Olivia Foa'i, Opetaia Foa'i & Te Vaka (1:28)
  • "Beyond (End Credit Version)" (feat. Te Vaka) – Auli'i Cravalho (3:16)
  • "We're Back (Te Vaka Version)" – Olivia Foa'i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu & Te Vaka (3:11)

