Disney Debuts “Moana 2” Soundtrack Ahead of Film’s Release

Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack for Moana 2 ahead of the film’s November 27th release, plus fans can view a new featurette about the music for the sequel.

What’s Happening:

The standard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney’s Moana 2 is now available from major music streaming platforms.

is now available from major music streaming platforms. Moana 2 features new songs by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, with returning talents Opetaia Foa‘i and composer Mark Mancina.

features new songs by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, with returning talents Opetaia Foa‘i and composer Mark Mancina. Accompanying the release is a new featurette with Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear explaining their approach to several of the new songs, plus commentary from voice actors Auli‘i Cravahlo (Moana) and Dwayne Johnson (Maui).

An expanded Deluxe Soundtrack will be released on Monday, November 25th, which includes the Score, Instrumental, and ATMOS versions of each song.

The first film’s soundtrack has garnered over 20 billion worldwide streams since its release in 2016. “How Far I’ll Go” has been RIAA certified 7 times platinum and was nominated for an Oscar Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. “You’re Welcome” has been RIAA certified 6 times platinum and is the most watched video on DisneyMusic VEVO with over 1.6 Billion views to date.



Moana 2 Soundtrack Track List: