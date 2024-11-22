Disney Debuts “Moana 2” Soundtrack Ahead of Film’s Release

Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack for Moana 2 ahead of the film’s November 27th release, plus fans can view a new featurette about the music for the sequel.
What’s Happening:
- The standard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney’s Moana 2 is now available from major music streaming platforms.
- Moana 2 features new songs by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, with returning talents Opetaia Foa‘i and composer Mark Mancina.
- Accompanying the release is a new featurette with Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear explaining their approach to several of the new songs, plus commentary from voice actors Auli‘i Cravahlo (Moana) and Dwayne Johnson (Maui).
- An expanded Deluxe Soundtrack will be released on Monday, November 25th, which includes the Score, Instrumental, and ATMOS versions of each song.
- The first film’s soundtrack has garnered over 20 billion worldwide streams since its release in 2016.
- “How Far I’ll Go” has been RIAA certified 7 times platinum and was nominated for an Oscar Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.
- “You’re Welcome” has been RIAA certified 6 times platinum and is the most watched video on DisneyMusic VEVO with over 1.6 Billion views to date.
Moana 2 Soundtrack Track List:
- "Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va'ai Mai)" – Olivia Foa'i & Te Vaka (1:07)
- "We're Back" – Auli'i Cravalho & Cast (3:12)
- "Tuputupu (The Feast)" – Te Vaka (0:35)
- "Beyond" (feat. Rachel House) – Auli'i Cravalho (3:50)
- "My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior)" – Olivia Foa'i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu, Matatia Foai, Matthew Ineleo & Opetaia Foa'i (0:53)
- "Finding the Way" – Olivia Foa'i & Te Vaka (1:29)
- "What Could Be Better Than This?" – Auli'i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane & Cast (2:59)
- "Get Lost" – Awhimai Fraser (3:05)
- "Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" – Dwayne Johnson (2:50)
- "Mana Vavau" – Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa'i & Rachel House (1:31)
- "Beyond (Reprise)" – Auli'i Cravalho (0:53)
- "Nuku O Kaiga" – Te Vaka (1:10)
- "Finding the Way (Reprise)" – Te Vaka (1:09)
- "We Know the Way (Te Fenua te Malie)" – Auli'i Cravalho, Olivia Foa'i, Opetaia Foa'i & Te Vaka (1:28)
- "Beyond (End Credit Version)" (feat. Te Vaka) – Auli'i Cravalho (3:16)
- "We're Back (Te Vaka Version)" – Olivia Foa'i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu & Te Vaka (3:11)