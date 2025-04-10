Photos: Donald's Quack Duck! Duck! Duck City! Debuts at Tokyo Disneyland

The new event continues the resort's Disney Pal-Palooza series.

Donald’s Quacky Duck! Duck! Duck City! has debuted at Tokyo Disneyland, marking the fourth special event in the resort’s Disney Pal-Palooza series.

Running from April 8th through June 30th, the event has resulted in a Donald Duck takeover of Tokyo Disneyland, with his signature sailor blue splashed across the park.

The event follows Donald’s journey to become the King of Superstars, returning to Duck City and his beloved fans (the Quacky Ducks) in the hopes of garnering the crown.

(Personally, we’re obsessed with the “blue carpet" leading guests towards the Castle as part of the festivities.)

Of course, what’s an event at Tokyo Disneyland without special entertainment?

Quacky Celebration: Donald the Legend! is a new celebration of the number one Duck, led by new friend Pete, as everyone’s favorite characters celebrate Donald’s immense list of achievements. (Hyperbolic or otherwise…)

The Plaza Pavilion boasts a special menu for Donald’s celebration…

While exclusive merchandise has also sprung up to join in the mission to name Donald the King of Superstars/

(Rubber ducky lovers, now is your time!)

Donald’s Quack Duck! Duck! Duck City! runs April 8th through June 30th at Tokyo Disneyland Park.

More Tokyo Disneyland News: