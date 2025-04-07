BDX Droids Make Tokyo Debut as Park Gears Up for Star Tours Updates

But when are the BDX Droids getting their own Star Tours adventures?!

As Tokyo Disneyland gets ready to debut their new updates to the popular Star Tours attraction, guests visiting the park may encounter the popular BDX Droids.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, guests visiting Tokyo Disneyland can meet and greet with the popular BDX Droids from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

As promised

This comes as new additions are making their way into the popular Star Tours attraction at the park, which are set to include updates from the Disney+ Star Wars series, Ahsoka , Andor, and The Mandalorian .

series, and These updates were installed last year in the domestic Disney Parks as well as the Star Tours attraction at Disneyland Paris

The BDX Droids first appeared at the Disneyland Resort

They have become incredibly popular, and will soon appear in the upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu

film, The BDX Droids are also set to debut in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and at Disneyland Paris at some point this year.

With all this work, the droids are sure to need a tune-up eventually and the panel teased that Imagineering already has the right creature for the job - As previously seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the latest season of The Mandalorian, an Anzellan named Otto who specializes in tuning up droid might be present as well.