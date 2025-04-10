Disney+ Subscribers Can Save On Select Walt Disney World Hotel Rooms This Summer
Someone with a Disney+ subscription must be in the room to claim this offer.
This summer, Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of limited-time discounted rates on hotel accommodations at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ subscribers have the opportunity to take advantage of summer discounts on accommodations at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels, with rates beginning at $99 per night.
- This promotion applies to stays of two nights or more, available on most nights between June 29 and July 31, 2025.
- An active Disney+ subscriber must be present in the room.
The offer is restricted to specific room types:
- $99 Per Night: Standard Rooms at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- $169 Per Night: Woods View Rooms at Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- $229 Per Night: Cars Family Suites at Disney's Art of Animation Resort
- $249 Per Night: Deluxe Studios at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort
- $339 Per Night: Savanna View Rooms at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
More On the Walt Disney World Resort:
