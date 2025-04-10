YouTube Premiere Date Announced for EPCOT's Disney on Broadway Anniversary Concert

The concert took place on February 24 at The America Gardens Theatre in EPCOT.

The Disney on Broadway 30th Anniversary Concert, which premiered at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, will stream on the Disney on Broadway YouTube channel this Saturday.

What’s Happening:

The streaming debut of the Disney on Broadway 30th Anniversary Concert, which took place earlier this year at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, is scheduled for this Saturday, April 12, at 11 AM EST on the Disney on Broadway YouTube channel.

The concert took place on February 24 at The America Gardens Theatre in EPCOT, showcasing beloved songs from Disney's nine Broadway productions, such as The Lion King and Newsies , as well as popular selections from Aladdin and Frozen .

and , as well as popular selections from and . Renowned artists who had previously graced the Broadway stage in these shows, including several who originated their respective roles, delivered the performances.

The concert captures performances by Rodney Ingram ( Aladdin Broadway and Mexico City ), Kara Lindsay ( Newsies ), Kissy Simmons ( The Lion King ), and Michael James Scott ( Aladdin ), featuring Ashley Brown ( Mary Poppins ) as the concert’s guest host.

and ), Kara Lindsay ( ), Kissy Simmons ( ), and Michael James Scott ( ), featuring Ashley Brown ( ) as the concert’s guest host. The 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts was held from January 17 to February 24, 2025.

More On the Walt Disney World Resort:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.