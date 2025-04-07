Baby Endangered Masai Giraffe, Tucker, Arrives on Savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Tucker is only the most recent in a string of births at the park in the last year.
Perfect timing to celebrate Earth Month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests visiting the signature attraction, Kilimanjaro Safaris, might catch a glimpse of the latest addition to the park’s animal family.
What’s Happening:
- April marks Earth Month, as well as the milestone 30th anniversary of the Disney Conservation Fund, and those visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom might see a wonderful addition to the park’s savanna aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- Mara, one of the park’s Masai giraffes recently gave birth to a beautiful baby boy named Tucker, who has now made his on-stage debut at the Harambe Wildlife Reserve!
- This marks the first giraffe calf born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom since 2021, underscoring the park’s (and Disney’s) commitment to wildlife and species protection.
- We were on site this morning and were able to see Tucker with some of his herd on the savanna, and you can see him in the pictures throughout the page. (Spoiler: he’s the tiny one!)
- The Masai giraffe is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with around 30,000 Masai giraffes remaining globally. Through their relationship with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), Disney continues to play a critical role in the protection and conservation of this species.
- Over the next few weeks, guests visiting the park and experiencing Kilimanjaro Safaris will have the chance to witness the calf’s developmental journey as he takes his first steps, bonds with his mom, and explores his surroundings.
- Disney’s world-class team of animal care professionals and veterinarians are closely monitoring each milestone, ensuring the calf’s wellbeing through a carefully planned, compassionate approach.
- Tucker’s arrival contributes to the genetic diversity and health of the Masai giraffe population, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the sight of these majestic animals towering above the savanna.
- Tucker is only the most-recent in a string of births at the park as part of the SSP. In the last year alone, a variety of animal newborns have arrived, including Hartmann’s mountain zebras, cotton top tamarins, a rare addax, and of course, the headline-making, win-the-hearts-of-all-who-see-him, Sumatran tiger cub, Bakso.
- To see Tucker for yourself at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com