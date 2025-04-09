Bourbon Steak By Chef Michael Mina Opening at Walt Disney World Dolphin Later This Year
This restaurant will join the hotel's 23 dining establishments and lounges.
Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has announced a new restaurant created by renowned chef Michael Mina will be gopening soon.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is set to unveil its latest dining option, Bourbon Steak, created by renowned chef Michael Mina.
- This restaurant will join the hotel's impressive collection of 23 restaurants and lounges.
- It also marks the tenth Bourbon Steak location across the country.
- The renowned chef and restaurateur, honored with the James Beard Award, is poised to unveil his creative take on the traditional American steakhouse, showcasing premium cuts of beef and seafood infused with global flavors.
- This dining experience will reflect Mina's culinary philosophy, which centers on three fundamental principles: product, technique, and presentation.
- Furthermore, the restaurant's menu will feature decadent signature desserts paired with an outstanding array of beverages.
- As The Mina Group expands its international footprint, this restaurant will become its third establishment in Florida, complementing the existing locations in Miami and the recently opened site in Delray Beach.
- Bourbon Steak is set to take the place of Shula’s Steakhouse at the Walt Disney World Dolphin (which will still take reservations until June 14, 2025).
- The highly anticipated opening of Bourbon Steak, created by Michael Mina, is expected to open in mid-summer.
What They’re Saying:
- Sean Verney, area general manager of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin: “The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin continues to distinguish itself with its food and beverage program. Welcoming Chef Mina to our culinary offerings continues to push us forward in our efforts to provide guests heightened dining experiences."
- Chef Michael Mina: “The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is the ideal location for Bourbon Steak. Their strong commitment to culinary excellence aligns perfectly with our vision at The Mina Group. We see it as an ideal partnership, and I look forward to spending time with the local team to realize this dynamic new project. Each Bourbon Steak is uniquely designed to represent the environment it is in, and I’m excited to unveil what we have in store for Orlando."
