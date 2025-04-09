Universal Epic Universe: My Initial Thoughts and Reactions Following My First Visit

There's plenty of great here... but also some less-than-stellar aspects.

As the first major new theme park in the United States since 2001, it is interesting to see how modern theme parks design and trends are executed when done in a wholly new theme park. Modern ride systems and the popularity of themed worlds based on existing franchises are some of the defining features of Universal Epic Universe — so how does that work out?

Exploring the park on a recent media day, I had a few initial thoughts, so here are a few of those takes from the various areas we had a chance to check out:

Celestial Park

Celestial Park is a massive disappointment. While one may expect something akin to the Gardens of Imagination at Shanghai Disneyland, the execution resulted in what comes off as a big expanse that makes the entire park feel small.

The fact that you can see the Grand Helios hotel from the entrance ruins any attempts to make Epic Universe’s entry statement feel epic.

The Carousel is a bit of a bore as it is hard to imagine it could go any slower.

Isle of Berk

The Isle of Berk is a home run as the park’s largest land delivers a true placemaking experience with dragons, water features, and high quality team members.

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders is another success as Universal has shown that they can create memorable family coasters with storytelling elements. It is another Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and sleeper hit of the park.

Meeting Toothless is a special experience as the dragon and his handler Hiccup deliver a special moment that is much more than the sum of its parts.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic is built to a great scale. While less familiar for fans of the films, the location makes up for it with amazing details and surprises.

Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry is the best attraction at the park and the best Harry Potter experience Universal has built. Truly brings a smile to your face, even if you are not familiar with the franchise.

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is disappointingly small and very much feels like it.

The character interactions in Dark Universe are more fun than one might expect.

The Curse of the Werewolf coaster is decidedly undercooked with non-moving figures and odd staging.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is a major upgrade in execution for the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ridesystem. That being said, there are some parts that feel decidedly unfinished. Perhaps a reassessment when the park is finally open is appropriate as it may still be in the finishing stage.

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World, with its multi-level set up, feels much more dynamic than the Hollywood iteration, though it brings natural questions about its ability to accommodate guests with disabilities.

The Donkey Kong Country addition is a major plus as it adds another vibe to the land.

Mine-Cart Madness is not smooth or long, however the missing track gimmick is fun and even fooled me at times even though I knew what was happening.

Also

Why is it hard to build theme parks with shade?

Overall, Universal Epic Universe is the next evolution in theme park design. By no means is it a “Disney Killer," but it may push Disney to step up their development and scope which will be a win for everyone.

Universal Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd, 2025.