Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 10 – Epic Threat?, Disney Thrills, and "Not Just a Goof" w/ Eric Kimelton & Christopher Ninness
Another episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast is here!
In episode 10, we discuss:
- The impending opening of Universal Epic Universe and what it means for Disney.
- Increasing Disney thrills (and how the parks could let guests tailor experiences to their tolerance).
- A new interactive Key to Disneyland coming for the 70th.
- One Red Card Trolley going to the Garner Holt Foundation.
- Details and the ticket on-sale date for Destination D23.
- A pilot program for airport luggage transfers.
- Changes coming to the Disney Fantasy.
- And more.
Plus, we talk to Eric Kimelton & Christopher Ninness about their new documentary Not Just a Goof.
