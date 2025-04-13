Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 10 – Epic Threat?, Disney Thrills, and "Not Just a Goof" w/ Eric Kimelton & Christopher Ninness

In episode 10, we discuss:

Plus, we talk to Eric Kimelton & Christopher Ninness about their new documentary Not Just a Goof.

You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!

