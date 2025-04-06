Red Car Trolley Whereabouts Revealed in New Post from Garner Holt
With one at the park still and the other here, we have eyes on the full fleet of trolleys!
After closing nearly two months ago, we have now learned the fate of the other half of the Red Car Trolley ride vehicles from Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Back in February, ironically on the anniversary of the park, Disney California Adventure closed their Buena Vista Street attraction, the Red Car Trolley.
- While yes, it served transportation needs, it was arguably more of an atmospheric attraction, but it had its fans nonetheless.
- Now, we’re learning the fate of one of the vehicles from the attraction that was closed to make way for expansions in Avengers Campus at the park.
- The Garner Holt Foundation recently took to Facebook to share their newest donation from the Disneyland Resort, and it’s trolley #623!
- In their post, they explain, “Straight from the tracks of Buena Vista Street and into the future of inspiring innovation—the iconic Red Car Trolley has found a new home at the Garner Holt Foundation! Thanks to this generous donation from our friends at the Disneyland Resort, this piece of theme park history can continue to inspire the next generation of dreamers and doers to discover potential careers in STEM and STEAM."
- This means we now know the whereabouts of both Trolleys from the Disney California Adventure attraction. This trolley, #623, is calling the Garner Holt Foundation home, while #717 is currently staged in front of the Buena Vista Street station at the park, perfect for photo ops. Speaking of photos, check out that trolley here.
- As for the new home of #623 - Garner Holt Productions, Inc. has produced more animatronic figures for theme parks than any other company on the planet.
- The bio on their website states that Holt himself attributes much of his success to educators who encouraged him to embrace his curiosity, explore his interests, and pursue his passions.
- The mission of the Garner Holt Foundation is to “increase hope, ignite imagination, and inspire creativity in the lives of young people through hands-on, career-focused learning experiences in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics."
- To help bring these experiences to life, the foundation creates immersive learning opportunities for underserved youth throughout the community to explore careers in engineering, robotics, automation, programming, manufacturing, and the visual and performing arts, while simultaneously building in-demand job skills and the self-confidence needed to pursue their own paths to success in the careers of their dreams.
