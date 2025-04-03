New Airport Luggage Transfer Service Piloting at Select Walt Disney World Value Hotels
In the early days of this new program, it is only available for guests staying at select hotels who are flying Southwest Airlines.
Guests at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can now participate in a new airport luggage transfer service being piloted.
What’s Happening:
- Those that have missed the convenience of Disney’s Magical Express, which sadly stopped transporting guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World back in 2022, will be pleased with the news of this new pilot program.
- Beginning today, guests staying at select Value Resorts now have the option to drop off their checked luggage with Luggage Assistance for direct delivery MCO by a third-party provider.
- This service will be available at the following locations:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- During the pilot period, the service is only available for guests who are flying with Southwest Airlines.
- Currently, this service does not include luggage transportation from the airport to a Disney Resort hotel.
- There’s also some important notes regarding timing:
- If a Guest's flight is scheduled to depart before 1 p.m., they must drop their bags off at Luggage Assistance by 1 a.m. the night before their flight.
- If their flight is scheduled to depart at 1 p.m. or later, they must drop their bags off at least 4 hours before departure and no later than 1 p.m.
More Walt Disney World News:
- EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest Returns Next Month
- Photos / Videos: Brooks x runDisney Shoe Collection Unveiled at ESPN Wide World of Sports
- New Menu Items Now Available at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon to Operate Simultaneously This Summer
- Photos: New Walt Disney World Park Specific Tumblers and Mystery Pins Arrive at Resort Starbucks Locations
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com