New Menu Items Now Available at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Experience a nostalgic 1950s evening at this drive-in "theater," featuring classic American cuisine and captivating sci-fi movie clips.
Starting today, the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is introducing an exciting array of new offerings.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats shared on their social media what is now available.
What’s New:
- Cerulean Moon: Chocolate mousse dome with strawberry filling on a graham cracker tart with a hibiscus sponge, green space dust, and chocolate-caramel sauce
- New Feature Film Burger: Our signature blend of beef topped with sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, and house-made sauerkraut served on a pretzel bun
- Cyborg-er: Our signature blend of beef topped with griddled pastrami and pepper jack, lettuce, and heirloom tomato drizzled with house-made Carolina mustard sauce
- Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich: Fried chicken thigh topped with ham and melted Swiss cheese on a bed of arugula with our signature maple dijon served on a brioche bun
