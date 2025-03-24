New Treasures - Freshly Released Open Edition Pirates of the Caribbean Pins Sail into Walt Disney World

"Drink up, lads! There’s treasure enough for all."

You’ll wanna spend all your gold doubloons on these new open edition Pirates of the Caribbean pins, now available at Walt Disney World.

Collect, me hearties, yo ho!:

While visiting the Magic Kingdom

Ranging from $12.99 to $22.99, the new collectibles pay homage to the classic attraction’s iconic moments, including the two skeleton pirates playing chess, the inebriated pirate cuddling with a pig, and more.

Let’s take a look at these newly found treasures.

Skeleton Pirate at the Helm

($12.99)

“Friends, Swine, and Good Times"

($12.99)

“Shiver Me Feathers"

($12.99)

“Always Bet on Redd"

($14.99)

“No Sudden Moves"

($14.99)

“All That Glitters Be Not Gold" Magnetic Banner Pin

($22.99)

