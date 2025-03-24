"Abbott Elementary" Star to Serve as "DREAMbassador" at This Year's Disney Dreamers Academy

So, it turns out everybody DOESN'T hate him....

One of the stars of the hit ABC series, Abbott Elementary, has been tapped to serve as this year’s “DREAMbassador" at Walt Disney World’s Disney Dreamers Academy Event.

, Tyler James Williams, along with Grammy Award-winning artists Tamela Mann and Adam Blackstone, will serve as magical mentors for this year's Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World. The popular mentoring program that supercharges the career dreams of high school students nationwide kicks off in Florida this week.

Williams, who first gained fame for his role in the hit sitcom Everybody Hates Chris and has since earned critical acclaim in his role as Gregory Eddie in ABC's Emmy Award winning comedy Abbott Elementary, will be the program's "DREAMbassador,'' spending a significant amount of time during the March 26-30 event interacting with the 100 Disney Dreamers selected for the event by sharing his journey, participating in workshops and serving as a key figure at the always-emotional commencement ceremony.

Other celebrity participants include comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley; soft rock band Infinity Song; fashion influencer Jerome Lamaar; and New York's Hot 97 radio personality DJ Suss One, among others.

Each year, Disney Dreamers Academy selects 100 exceptional students from thousands of applicants, who share their personal stories and future aspirations through essay submissions. These Disney Dreamers are invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World in Florida for an inspiring, multi-day experience.

This program reflects Disney's dedication to supporting high school students from varying backgrounds and communities and empowering the next generation to think big and pursue their dreams.

Since its inception in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired over 1,700 students from all over the country, opening doors to endless possibilities as they embark on their future paths. Many graduates have gone on to become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists, and more, with some even returning as mentors to guide the next generation of Dreamers.