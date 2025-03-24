Photos: A New Manatee Resident Named Mermaid Moves into EPCOT's The Seas with Nemo & Friends
The pavilion will be the sea cow's temporary home while she recieves short-term critical care.
A third manatee resident has joined Cider and Mino at The Seas with Nemo & Friends over at EPCOT.
- As EPCOT continues to transition their manatee exhibit to a short-term critical care center, a new resident manatee has joined Cider and Mino at The Seas with Nemo & Friends.
- The manatee, named Mermaid, moved in just a few days ago due to an injured tailfin.
- Thanks to an Instagram post by Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment, we know that Mermaid was rescued just north of Tampa from the Homosassa River in February. The 525 pound sea cow will eventually be returned to the wild.
- Manatees have paddle shaped tails, however, Manatee has a dip in hers, almost giving her the appearance of having forked tail fins.
- From the looks of it, Mermaid looks to be having a great time hanging out with Cider and Mino, with the three sticking pretty close together.
