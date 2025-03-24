Photos: A New Manatee Resident Named Mermaid Moves into EPCOT's The Seas with Nemo & Friends

The pavilion will be the sea cow's temporary home while she recieves short-term critical care.

A third manatee resident has joined Cider and Mino at The Seas with Nemo & Friends over at EPCOT.

As EPCOT continues to transition their manatee exhibit to a short-term critical care center, a new resident manatee has joined Cider and Mino at The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

The manatee, named Mermaid, moved in just a few days ago due to an injured tailfin.

Manatees have paddle shaped tails, however, Manatee has a dip in hers, almost giving her the appearance of having forked tail fins.

From the looks of it, Mermaid looks to be having a great time hanging out with Cider and Mino, with the three sticking pretty close together.

Cider and Mino became Walt Disney World residents back in February

You can read more about Disney’s new manatee conservation efforts here

