Fire Breaks Out Near EPCOT’s France Pavilion
A fire broke out backstage near Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.
This evening, a fire was spotted billowing into the air at EPCOT near the France pavilion in World Showcase.
What’s Happening:
- Many users on social media shared images and videos tonight of smoke billowing into the air near the France pavilion at EPCOT.
- All is now well, as a Disney spokesperson stated to Click Orlando that the fire caused Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure to be evacuated, and the fire was quickly extinguished with no reported injuries.
- The spokesperson went on to state that the fire was started from a walk-in cooler in the backstage area of the France pavilion.
- The image below (taken from the Disney Skyliner) from X user @ryanwmsn shows guests evacuating from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and surrounding buildings into a backstage area.
- X user @RyanJMcDonald has video from inside the park, taken from The American Adventure, where guests were unaffected by the incident.
- Disney Food Blog shared on Instagram some footage from Disney’s BoardWalk, stating that the fire has been extinguished.
- As of 8:00 p.m. ET, both Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Impressions de France remain closed to guests. The pavilion’s shops and restaurants are likely closed as well.
- Prior to park close at 9:00 p.m., Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure reopened with a 10 minute wait.
