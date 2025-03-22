Fire Breaks Out Near EPCOT’s France Pavilion

A fire broke out backstage near Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.

This evening, a fire was spotted billowing into the air at EPCOT near the France pavilion in World Showcase.

What’s Happening:

  • Many users on social media shared images and videos tonight of smoke billowing into the air near the France pavilion at EPCOT.
  • All is now well, as a Disney spokesperson stated to Click Orlando that the fire caused Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure to be evacuated, and the fire was quickly extinguished with no reported injuries.
  • The spokesperson went on to state that the fire was started from a walk-in cooler in the backstage area of the France pavilion.
  • The image below (taken from the Disney Skyliner) from X user @ryanwmsn shows guests evacuating from Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and surrounding buildings into a backstage area.

  • Disney Food Blog shared on Instagram some footage from Disney’s BoardWalk, stating that the fire has been extinguished.

  • As of 8:00 p.m. ET, both Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Impressions de France remain closed to guests. The pavilion’s shops and restaurants are likely closed as well.

  • Prior to park close at 9:00 p.m., Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure reopened with a 10 minute wait.

