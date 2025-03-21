Artist Rob Kaz Opens Limited-Time Pop-Up Location at Disney's Animal Kingdom

From the Festival of the Arts to Discovery Island
A new pop-up location from artist Rob Kaz has taken up residence for a limited time as part of Island Mercantile at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • A number of art pieces by artist Rob Kaz have appeared in a special section of Island Mercantile at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • This is part of a new pop-gallery that will be part of this retail location on Discovery Island at the park for a limited-time.
  • Known for whimsical renditions of various animals (especially those that are part of his “Friends Along the Way" series), Kaz’s art is a perfect fit for a space at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as his history with Disney Animation, having been a part of the now-defunct Florida studio location.
  • Kaz also has a history depicting various versions of Disney Characters on/and Disney Parks locations, with an extensive history of debuting new pieces at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts.
  • This new location is a pop-up that began on March 20th, according to Kaz’s IG account, which you can see below.
  • This pop up will feature gallery wraps and matted prints of fan-favorites along with some never-before-released pieces plus 3 brand new ones (two of which feature a new series of baby animals).
  • There are also select works from Kaz’s Disney Parks Art collection that feature Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

