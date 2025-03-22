New Plush and Conservation Events Arrive at Saratoga Springs in Celebration of the Purple Martin

The Brazillian birds are back for their annual visit to the Walt Disney World Resort.

While Walt Disney World is the largest theme park resort in the world, known for its spectacular attractions, hotels, and dining, the resort also boasts an impressive collection of protected wetlands that host equally spectacular animals. One of the resort’s seasonal residents is the subject of a new plush at Disney’s Saratoga Springs.

Feed the Birds:

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa has a special new plush celebrating one of Walt Disney World’s wild animal residents.

The Purple martin bird plush celebrates the Brazilian bird, which flies over 3,000 miles to the resort every year to raise their families.

The $12.99 plush, made by Wild Republic, also comes equipped with real bird calls provided by The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

In addition to the plush, the resort is offering bi-weekly talkbacks with one of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment conservation experts.

Taking place at 9AM on Mondays and Fridays, guests are invited to learn more about the study of purple martins and the ongoing efforts to protect them.

You can experience these informative nest checks by meeting at the Turf Club Patio.

