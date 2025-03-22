Photos: Joffrey's Coffee Serving "Snow White" Inspired Just One Bite Brew at Disney Springs Pop-Up
"Snow White" is now showing in theaters everywhere.
Disney fans and theatergoers alike are now being welcomed into the world of Snow White. Those checking out the live-action reimagining at Disney Springs’ AMC Theatres can savor the film with Joffrey’s Coffee’s new Disney Snow White Just One Bite Brew at a temporary pop-up location.
What’s Happening:
- A temporary Joffrey’s Coffee food truck has popped up at Disney Springs in celebration of Disney’s Snow White.
- Serving the brand’s Just One Bite Brew, the medium roast flavored coffee adds a spiced crisp apple twist to the morning staple.
- The limited-edition coffee roast was previously only available as pre-ground and whole bean bags, but now guests visiting the Walt Disney World shopping district can indulge in a hot cup of the Snow White blend.
- The location is also offering a limited time Enchanted Apple Lemonade beverage, which contains granny smith apple syrup, tart cherry syrup, and green apple popping boba.
- You can also grab delicious apple pastries to really round out your poison apple pick-me-up.
- Other Joffrey’s menu staples are also available at the location.
- The truck is also decked out for the film, with large decals featuring Rachel Zegler in the titular role as well as the brand’s Just One Bite Brew.
- You can enjoy the Snow White Joffrey’s truck just outside of the AMC Theatres entrance for a limited time.
