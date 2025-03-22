Photos: Joffrey's Coffee Serving "Snow White" Inspired Just One Bite Brew at Disney Springs Pop-Up

Disney fans and theatergoers alike are now being welcomed into the world of Snow White. Those checking out the live-action reimagining at Disney Springs’ AMC Theatres can savor the film with Joffrey’s Coffee’s new Disney Snow White Just One Bite Brew at a temporary pop-up location.

What’s Happening:

A temporary Joffrey’s Coffee food truck has popped up at Disney Springs in celebration of Disney’s Snow White .

. Serving the brand’s Just One Bite Brew, the medium roast flavored coffee adds a spiced crisp apple twist to the morning staple.

The limited-edition coffee roast was previously only available as pre-ground and whole bean bags, but now guests visiting the Walt Disney World Snow White blend.

blend. The location is also offering a limited time Enchanted Apple Lemonade beverage, which contains granny smith apple syrup, tart cherry syrup, and green apple popping boba.

You can also grab delicious apple pastries to really round out your poison apple pick-me-up.

Other Joffrey’s menu staples are also available at the location.

The truck is also decked out for the film, with large decals featuring Rachel Zegler in the titular role as well as the brand’s Just One Bite Brew.

You can enjoy the Snow White Joffrey’s truck just outside of the AMC Theatres entrance for a limited time.

You can enjoy the Snow White Joffrey's truck just outside of the AMC Theatres entrance for a limited time.

