Photos: It’s Tough to Be a Bug Signage Completely Removed from Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney wasted no time in saying goodbye to the old to prepare for the new – Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

It’s Tough to Be a Bug permanently ended its nearly 30 year run at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last Sunday, to make way for the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether show. Now, any sign of the former show has pretty much been eradicated from surrounding the Tree of Life.

Over at the former entrance to the attraction, all of the signage has been removed – so you’d never know there was previously a show here.

Guests are still able to walk towards the Tree of Life this way, but will eventually come across some construction walls.

We spotted something covered up and stored in the former queue for the show.

Set to open this winter, Zootopia: Better Zoogether will invite guests into the hit Disney animated film, and will see many of its fan-favorite characters return for the new attraction. Concept art has teased that we may see an audio animatronic of Officer Clawhauser from Zootopia taking over the spot previously occupied by Hopper.

Take a trip down memory lane to see what the queue for It’s Tough to Be a Bug looked like during its final months.

